Statistics from the Office of Rail and Road show an estimated 241,000 passengers used Bassetlaw' s three stations in 2020-21.

This was 77 per cent fewer than in 2019-20, when 1.1 million travelled on trains in the area.

The busiest station was Retford, which saw 116,000 entries and exits by passengers.

Worksop train station.

However, this was down from 542,000 the year before, and the lowest number of passengers since comparable records began in 1997.

This was followed by Worksop, with 116,000, and Shireoaks, which saw 7,890 passengers use the station.

Across Great Britain, usage of railway stations fell from three billion in 2019-20 to 687 million – a fall of 77 per cent.

The busiest station in England – with an estimated 14 million passengers – was Stratford, in London, marking the first time in 17 years that Waterloo was not the most-used.

The figures are based primarily on ticket sales.

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: “We’ve seen a radical change, especially in London, in the stations people were using the most.

“This year we have seen many railway stations with very few passenger entries and exits.

"However, we know that recent figures show leisure journeys are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, while there has been a slower increase in commuter journeys.”

Six stations had no passengers in 2020-21, mainly due to services being suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

They were Abererch, Gwynedd; Beasdale, Highland; Llanbedr, Gwynedd; Sampford Courtenay, Devon; Stanlow and Thornton, Cheshire; and Sugar Loaf and Powys.

Andy Bagnall, director-general at industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: “The station usage figures show how the rail industry kept people moving for the first year of the pandemic.

“Some of the entries on the list reflect where people like key workers were travelling from and also the acceleration of changes to how people are travelling after the pandemic.

“Rail companies are working together to welcome people back and the recent increase in passengers continues to both reflect and support the nation’s recovery.”

Separate figures from a YouGov poll of 56,000 adults show 51 per cent of Britons think their local train services are very good or fairly good.