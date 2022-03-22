Bassetlaw roadworks: the Worksop road closures and temporary traffic lights motorists should be aware of this week
Bassetlaw's motorists will have road closures in Worksop, lane closure on the A57 and temporary traffic lights to be aware of this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.
• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• M1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.
• A1, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Weston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 10pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford, slip road and lane closures due to work being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Temporary traffic lights
Rampton Road, Woodbeck – two way traffic lights, March 24, 24 hours.
Great North Road/Retford Road – rolling two way and three way traffic lights, to March 24, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Market Place, Tuxford – multi-way traffic lights, to March 23, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Lincoln Road, Tuxford – under A1 bridge – two way traffic lights, March 23 to 25, 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Newark Road, Tuxford – multi-way traffic lights, to March 23, 24 hours.
High Street, East Markham – two way traffic lights, from March 21 to April 1, 24 hours.
Bawtry Road, Harworth – two way traffic lights, from March 22 to 25, 24 hours.
North Road, Retford – two way traffic lights, to March 31, 24 hours.
Long Lane/Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick – three way traffic lights, March 24, from 9.30am to 3pm.
Gateford Road, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 23, from 7pm to 5am.
Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 23, from 7pm to 5am.
Lawn Road/Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick – three way traffic lights, March 27, 24 hours.
Great North Road, Torworth – two way traffic lights, from March 24 to 25, 24 hours.
Potter Street / Watson Road, Worksop – three way traffic lights, from March 23 to 25, 24 hours.
South Street, Retford – two way traffic lights, from March 23 to 29, 24 hours.
Hallcroft Road, Retford – three way traffic lights, from March 23 to 25, 24 hours.
Carlton Road, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 24, 24 hours.
Sparken Hill / Netherton Road, Worksop – three way traffic lights, to March 23, 24 hours.
A616 Cottage Lane, Cuckney – two way traffic lights, to March 27, 24 hours.
Haxey Road, Misteron – two way and three way traffic lights, to April 30, 8am to 4pm.
Lane closure
A57, junction with Netherton Road, Worksop – lane closure, March 25, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Road closure
Shepherd’s Avenue, between its junctions with Sunfield Avenue and Kilton Hill, Worksop – road closure, March 24 from 8am to 5pm.
Manston Way, at its junction with St Mark’s Close, Worksop – road closure, March 23 from 8am to 5pm.