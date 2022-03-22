The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

There are lane closures, road closure and temporary traffic lights across Bassetlaw this week

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road and lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A1, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Weston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 10pm March 28 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford, slip road and lane closures due to work being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Temporary traffic lights

Rampton Road, Woodbeck – two way traffic lights, March 24, 24 hours.

Great North Road/Retford Road – rolling two way and three way traffic lights, to March 24, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Market Place, Tuxford – multi-way traffic lights, to March 23, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Lincoln Road, Tuxford – under A1 bridge – two way traffic lights, March 23 to 25, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Newark Road, Tuxford – multi-way traffic lights, to March 23, 24 hours.

High Street, East Markham – two way traffic lights, from March 21 to April 1, 24 hours.

Bawtry Road, Harworth – two way traffic lights, from March 22 to 25, 24 hours.

North Road, Retford – two way traffic lights, to March 31, 24 hours.

Long Lane/Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick – three way traffic lights, March 24, from 9.30am to 3pm.

Gateford Road, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 23, from 7pm to 5am.

Newcastle Avenue, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 23, from 7pm to 5am.

Lawn Road/Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick – three way traffic lights, March 27, 24 hours.

Great North Road, Torworth – two way traffic lights, from March 24 to 25, 24 hours.

Potter Street / Watson Road, Worksop – three way traffic lights, from March 23 to 25, 24 hours.

South Street, Retford – two way traffic lights, from March 23 to 29, 24 hours.

Hallcroft Road, Retford – three way traffic lights, from March 23 to 25, 24 hours.

Carlton Road, Worksop – two way traffic lights, to March 24, 24 hours.

Sparken Hill / Netherton Road, Worksop – three way traffic lights, to March 23, 24 hours.

A616 Cottage Lane, Cuckney – two way traffic lights, to March 27, 24 hours.

Haxey Road, Misteron – two way and three way traffic lights, to April 30, 8am to 4pm.

Lane closure

A57, junction with Netherton Road, Worksop – lane closure, March 25, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Road closure

Shepherd’s Avenue, between its junctions with Sunfield Avenue and Kilton Hill, Worksop – road closure, March 24 from 8am to 5pm.

Manston Way, at its junction with St Mark’s Close, Worksop – road closure, March 23 from 8am to 5pm.