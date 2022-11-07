News you can trust since 1895

Bassetlaw road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Bassetlaw's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

National Highways have three road closures in place this week (November 7) – but the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1, from 8pm October 17 2022 to 6am February 4 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for drainage works.

There are three road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week in Bassetlaw.

Most Popular

Read More
Train strikes affecting Worksop and Retford suspended by rail union RMT

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1, from 8pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures due to inspection works.

A1, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Apleyhead to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Advertisement

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.