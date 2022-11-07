National Highways have three road closures in place this week (November 7) – but the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm October 17 2022 to 6am February 4 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for drainage works.

There are three road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week in Bassetlaw.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm November 10 to 5am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures due to inspection works.

• A1, from 8pm November 12 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Apleyhead to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

