Bassetlaw road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Bassetlaw's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week, from September 5.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to Barnby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tuxford to Weston, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Elkesley, slip road closure due to maintenance works.