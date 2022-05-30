Bassetlaw's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are three road closures in Bassetlaw this week.

• A1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Apleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.