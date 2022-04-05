There are three road closures in Bassetlaw for motorists to avoid this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Blyth Village to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.