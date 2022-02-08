Bassetlaw road closures: the closures and temporary traffic lights motorists should be aware of this week
Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have four National Highways road closures and lots of temporary traffic lights to watch out for this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for VRS inspections.
• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A1, from 11pm February 7 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford, slip road and lane closures due to work being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.
• A1, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Markham Moor to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
Other closures and temporary traffic lights include:
Majorie Street, junction with Tylden Road, Rhodesia, three-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to Friday February 18.
Doncaster Road/Maltby Road/Blyth Road, Oldcotes, four-way traffic lights on Monday February 14 from 8am to 3.30pm.
Worksop Road, Blyth, two-way traffic lights from Wednesday February 9 to 11 from 8am to 3.30pm.
St Annes Drive, Worksop – outside Shell petrol station, lane closure from Monday February 14 to 15 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Doncaster Road, Langold, two-way traffic lights on Wednesday February 9 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Retford Road/Harwick Road West, Worksop, two-way traffic lights on Sunday February 13 from 8am to 5.30pm.
Retford Road, Worksop, two-way traffic lights on Sunday February 9 to 10 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Le Brun Sqaure, Carlton-in-Lindrick, two-way traffic lights from Wednesday February 9 to 11, 24 hours.
Stockwith Road, Misterton – outside Holly Lodge, two-way traffic lights from Monday February 14 to 18, from 8am to 4pm.
Newcastle Avenue/Bridge Street, Worksop, three-way traffic lights on Sunday February 13, from 7am to 1pm.
Worksop Road, Worksop – outside Chalice Medical, two-way traffic lights from Thursday February 10 to 14, 24 hours.
Sparken Hill, Worksop, two-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to 20, 24 hours.
Raymoth Lane, Worksop, multi-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to 14, 24 hours.
Bawtry Road, Blyth, two-way traffic lights on Sunday Febrary 13, 24 hours.