The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for VRS inspections.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

There are road closures and temporary traffic lights across Bassetlaw this week.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 11pm February 7 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford, slip road and lane closures due to work being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.

• A1, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Markham Moor to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Other closures and temporary traffic lights include:

Majorie Street, junction with Tylden Road, Rhodesia, three-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to Friday February 18.

Doncaster Road/Maltby Road/Blyth Road, Oldcotes, four-way traffic lights on Monday February 14 from 8am to 3.30pm.

Worksop Road, Blyth, two-way traffic lights from Wednesday February 9 to 11 from 8am to 3.30pm.

St Annes Drive, Worksop – outside Shell petrol station, lane closure from Monday February 14 to 15 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Doncaster Road, Langold, two-way traffic lights on Wednesday February 9 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Retford Road/Harwick Road West, Worksop, two-way traffic lights on Sunday February 13 from 8am to 5.30pm.

Retford Road, Worksop, two-way traffic lights on Sunday February 9 to 10 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Le Brun Sqaure, Carlton-in-Lindrick, two-way traffic lights from Wednesday February 9 to 11, 24 hours.

Stockwith Road, Misterton – outside Holly Lodge, two-way traffic lights from Monday February 14 to 18, from 8am to 4pm.

Newcastle Avenue/Bridge Street, Worksop, three-way traffic lights on Sunday February 13, from 7am to 1pm.

Worksop Road, Worksop – outside Chalice Medical, two-way traffic lights from Thursday February 10 to 14, 24 hours.

Sparken Hill, Worksop, two-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to 20, 24 hours.

Raymoth Lane, Worksop, multi-way traffic lights from Saturday February 12 to 14, 24 hours.

Bawtry Road, Blyth, two-way traffic lights on Sunday Febrary 13, 24 hours.