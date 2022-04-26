But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Ranby village, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

There are several road closures for motorists in Bassetlaw to be aware of this week.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Apleyhead to Elkesley, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford to Apleyhead, slip road, lay by and lane closures closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.