There are seven road closures this week (August 8) – and one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.

These are all the road closures in Bassetlaw this week (Aug 8).

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Apleyhead, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closures due to inspections.

• A1, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, entry slip road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via National highways network.