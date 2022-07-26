Despite nine road closures, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Upper Morton to Blyth, Lane closures for maintenance works.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Ranby to Appleyhead, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Appleyhead to Ranby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Ranby, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 29, Lane closures for electrical works.