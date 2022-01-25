Bassetlaw road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Bassetlaw's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

There are road closures in Bassetlaw.

• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 25 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29a, Lane closures for structure inspections.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure due to technology works.