Bassetlaw's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton on Trent to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tuxford to Apleyhead, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm June 17 to 5am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Elkesley to Blyth, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning.