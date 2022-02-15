Bassetlaw road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
Bassetlaw's motorists still have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton-on-Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.