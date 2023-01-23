There are seven road closures to avoid in Bassetlaw this week, and one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 7.13pm January 19 to 4.30pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Elkesley, Lane closure due to works being undertaken by Anglian Water.

Watch out for this week's road closures.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 11 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm January 18 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Sutton On Trent to Upper Morton, Lane closure due to works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 1pm January 24 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Tuxford to Apleyhead, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, lane and lay-by closures for barrier repairs, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Markham Moor, diversion route for works taking place on behalf of Via.