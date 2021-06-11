All the Bassetlaw road closures, temporary traffic lights and planned disruption next week

There are roadworks across Bassetlaw next week which could cause disruption on the roads.

These are the scheduled road closures and temporary traffic lights according to Nottinghamshire County Council.

Temporary traffic lights

Gateford Road, Worksop – June 13, 8am-6pm.

Doncaster Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick – ongoing until June 14, 24 hours.

High Street, Misteron, June 14-16, 9am-3pm.

Shireoaks Common, Shireoaks, June 14-26, 24 hours.

Low Street, North Wheatley, June 16, 7am-3.30pm.

Lincoln Road, Tuxford, June 15, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Grove Road, Retford, June 12 and 13, 11.45pm-8.25am

Folly Nook Lane, Ranskill, ongoing until June 20, 24 hours.

Sparken Hill, Worksop, ongoing until June 18, 9am-4pm.

A638 Great North Road, Ranskill, ongoing until June 18.

Road closures

Middlebridge Road, Gringley on the Hill, from 8am on June 16 to 5pm on June 18.

Low Street, East Markham, ongoing until 5pm on June 15.

Cross Lane, Elkesley, ongoing until 11.5pm on June 16.

Broad Lane, Cottom, 11.30pm on June 12 to 8.50am on June 13.

Lane closures

A631 Beckingham Bypass, Beckingham- June 11

A631 The Flood Road, Beckingham – June 11

A631Gringley on the Hill Bye Pass, Gringley on the Hill – June 14

A620 Gainsborough Road, North Wheatley - June 15