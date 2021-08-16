Accident causing lengthy delays on M1 near Worksop

There is currently around six miles of congestion on the southbound carriageway between junction 33, for Catcliffe, and junction 31, for the A57.

In the latest from Highways England, it said: “We are unable to move the last vehicle, which is closing 1 lane on J31 southbound exit slip road.

"Traffic is passing well at scene as all lanes are open on the main carriageway. Still delays on approach.”

Congestion on the M1 between junction 33 and 31. (Picture: Highways England).

It has earlier tweeted: “#M1 southbound J32 #M18 to J31 #Aston - We are on scene with a traffic collision that meant we had traffic held for a while. With the help of @SYPOperations we are hoping to clear the last vehicle and re-open all lanes. Traffic held at this time.”

It added: “This incident is causing delays of 30+ mins and six miles of congestion on the #M1 southbound between J33 and J31. Please allow extra time for your journey.”