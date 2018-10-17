A1 in Nottinghamshire reopen to traffic following serious collision

The A1 southbound is reopen to road traffic following a serious incident which forced it to close overnight.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to an accident involving a HGV vehicle and a motorcyclist at around 7pm last night (October 16).

Police are continuing investigations at the scene

The motorcyclist remains in a serious condition at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The accident happened between the A1(M) J34 and the A57 near Worksop and forced the road to close following the clear-up and overnight investigation by the police.

It was reopened at around 6.05am this morning (October 17) however traffic delays could still be likely.

A diversion route was in place, and southbound road users were asked to follow the “Hollow Triangle” diversion route:

Exit the A1(M) take the A614 north towards Bawtry.

Then at the A638 junction, take the A638 south towards Retford. Continue on the A638 through Scrooby, Ranskill, Barnby Moor.

In Retford at the A620 junction, take the A620 south out of Retford until you re-join the A1.