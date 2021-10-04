A1 closed after crash on outskirts of Bassetlaw
Part of the A1 is closed at Tuxford this morning due to an accident.
The accident happened at around 4.30am this morning.
The road closure affects lane two of the southbound carriageway, between the A6075 Ashvale Road – Tuxford Junction to B1164 – Carlton/Sutton/ Kneesall turn off.
Highways England said at around 5am that one lane had been reopened to allow traffic through but lane two remained closed.
Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes wherever possible.