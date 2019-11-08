Worksop bus services disrupted due to severe flooding

Stagecoach East Midlands has reported disruption to its services in Worksop due to flooding in the area.

Worksop Bus Station is currently flooded, and all buses will depart from Worksop Town Hall.

Town Services 4, 6 and 7 are currently suspended.

Services to Rotherham, Doncaster and Nottingham are running but with long delays.

Service 19 and 19a will run a 1/2 hour service, but short journeys between Rotherham and Thurcroft will not operate.

Service 22 will only run between Worksop and Langold half hourly

Service 21 will run the same route as service 25 hourly

Buses to and from Retford will be running with long delays.

Service 77 is runnong, but with long delays, and will not serve Creswell.

Service 209 will operate two hourly.

For more information and updates, check: stagecoachbus.com