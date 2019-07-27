Weekend travellers alerted to lane closure on M1 near Chesterfield and Mansfield

Motorists travelling north on the M1 have been warned of slight delays after a lorry shed its load on the carriageway near Chesterfield.

Pictures released by Highways England show debris on the road near junction 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.

One lane is closed.

One lane of four is closed and delays are likely, with Highways England in the process of clearing the debris from the carriageway.

A spokesman said: "Lane one of four closed on M1 north near J29 for Chesterfield due to a shed load from a LGV. Traffic officers are en-route."

More to follow.