Van and car involved in Clowne crash

Emergency services have been dealing with a road traffic collision in Clowne this morning (June 19).

The incident, on Gapsick Lane at about 8.15am this morning, involved one car and one van.

The crash. Picture: Derbyshire Police.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene. Nobody was injured.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews from Clowne were mobilised to a road traffic collision involving one car and one van on Gapsick Lane, Clowne.

"Crews made the vehicles and scene safe. Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police added: "Wet weather makes for slippy roads. Two car RTC at Clowne already this morning. Thankfully no serious injuries. Please drive with care."