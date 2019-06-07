Two motorists die following M1 collision

Two motorists have sadly died following a collision on the M1 northbound carriageway earlier today (Friday 7 June).

At around 8:15am, emergency services were called to reports of a three vehicle collision involving a lorry, a van and a car at J34, just north of the Tinsley Viaduct.

A RTC on the northbound M1 between junction 35 and 34. Picture Scott Merrylees

Two men involved in the collision suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The road remains closed allowing investigations to take place.

The families of both men have been notified. Officers would ask that the public refrain from posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online. Further details about those involved will not be released at this time.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision this morning, especially any motorists travelling along the M1 who may hold dash cam footage.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 196 of 7 June..