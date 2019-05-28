Trains cancelled between Worksop and Mansfield after signal thefts

Train cancellations have been triggered between Worksop and Mansfield after thieves swiped signalling cables from the route.

Network Rail are on site this afternoon (Tuesday, May 28) and are working on replacing the cables.

A spokesman for East Midlands trains said: “We are unable to run our trains between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop. Our trains will start / terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse.

“We are expecting the work to replace the cables to take until at least 6.45pm.”

East Midlands added that they are currently looking at alternative travel arrangements between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

“If you were planning on travelling on the 15:38 from Worksop, we have a rail replacment bus running from Worksop to Mansfield Woodhouse.” they added.

Worksop station.

“If you are travelling on the 14:26 Nottingham to Worksop, the train will terminate at Mansfield Woodhouse and a rail replacement bus will run between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

“If you are travelling to / from Worksop we have ticket in place with Northern Rail between Worksop / Sheffield / Nottingham.”

