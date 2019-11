Traffic is currently queuing to get on the motorway southbound at Heath Interchange.

Two of four lanes are currently closed, and normal traffic conditions are expected between 1pm and 1.15pm.

The accident happened between J32 for Aston, and J30 for Barlborough.

Traffic officers are releasing traffic past scene, but lanes three and four remain closed for recovery.

The accident happened between J32 for Aston, and J30 forBarlborough.