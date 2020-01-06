These are the locations of mobile and fixed speed cameras around Mansfield and Ashfield

These are all the locations of all the mobile and fixed speed cameras in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.
Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe
A616, Ompton
A617, Kirklington
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
Main Street, Balderton, Notts
A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham
A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
A608 Church Lane, Brinsley
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton
A612 Burton Joyce, Notts