Motorists warned of 'severe disruption' as roadworks set to close all lanes of M1 slip road in Derbyshire

Motorists have been warned to expect "severe disruption" as roadworks cause all four lanes of the M1 slip road in Derbyshire to close.

The roadworks, at the northbound entry of junction 28 for South Normanton, will come into effect from 10pm on Wednesday, June 26, and remain overnight until 5am on Thursday, June 27.

Junction 28 northbound slip road will be closed overnight.

Both lanes will be closed and diversions will be in place, directing road users towards junction 29 for Chesterfield and Doe Lea to access the M1 further up the carriageway.

The roadworks are scheduled to conduct emergency maintenance to roadside equipment at the slip road.