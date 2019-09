The Highways Agency is reporting that traffic is slow on the M1 in Derbyshire near junction 29A following a medical emergency

One lane was closed northbound from J29A A6192 Erin Road (#Markham Vale / #Bolsover) to J30 A616 (#Worksop / #SheffieldSouth), but this has just re-opened.

Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have attended the incident.

MORE TO READ: Woman to sue Highways England over death of husband on M1 smart motorway after four fatal collisions