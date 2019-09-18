Long delays on M1 after serious crash closes three lanes

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M1 after a serious crash.

The M1 southbound junction 26 entry slip road is closed and three out of the four lanes are also closed between junctions 25 and 26 after the crash.

People are being warned of over five and a half miles of congestion on approach to the scene.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

The collision, which occured at just before 4.20pm, is reported to have involved three vehicles with the extent of injuries not yet know, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Drivers are being asked to leave the M1 southbound at junction 26 and will not be able to join the southbound carriageway at this junction.

There are currently long delays in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 582 of 18 September 2019.