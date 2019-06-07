LIVE: M1 northbound to remain closed for FIVE HOURS after serious collision- traffic updates

The northbound lane of the M1 between J34 and J35 is expected to remain closed for four hours after a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Key points:

M1 northbound remains closed at J34.

READ MORE: LIVE: M1 southbound lane reopens after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

South Yorkshire police said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

Highways England are currently removing trapped traffic from the area.

M1 southbound lane has re-opened

Credit: The Original Northern Giraffe (Twitter)

READ MORE: LIVE: M1 CLOSED both ways after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

The northbound carriageway is expected to re-open at 4pm.

Police are allowing trapped traffic to use lane four to get past the scene of the incident

Emergency services are at scene, including helimed.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene

Police are allowing trapped vehicles to use lane four

Emergency services received reports of an accident at around 8.20am this morning (Friday June 7).

Traffic is being diverted to J35

Bus services are facing major delays across South Yorkshire