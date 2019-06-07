LIVE: M1 CLOSED both ways after serious multi-vehicle crash - traffic updates

The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between J34 and J35 due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Key points:

Multi vehicle crash closes M1 northbound at J34

South Yorkshire police said there has been a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

Emergency services are at scene and helimed are on route.

Delays of up to two hours are expected

Credit: The Original Northern Giraffe (Twitter)

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene

A diversion is in place for drivers to re-join the M1 at J35

