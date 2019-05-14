Injuries after three vehicles involved in head-on crash near Worksop

A number of people have suffered injuries after a head-on crash involving three vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bawtry Road, Blyth, just before 1.40pm.

Three vehicles were involved and a number of people are believed to have been injured. However, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "The road has been closed while the incident is dealt with. Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance have responded to the incident.

"Arrangements are currently being made for the vehicles to be recovered."