Traffic England warn of 'severe delays' on the A1, which is closed between the slips at Junction 35 in both directions due to an RTC.

Hour-long delays on A1 at Wadworth Interchange

Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip and back on at the entry slip (up and over)

There are currently delays of at least 60 minutes above normal journey times in both directions.