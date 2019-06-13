Free bus tickets across East Midlands for clean air day

Stagecoach East Midlands are urging people ditch the car and catch the bus, in a bid to clean up polluted air.

The travel provider are set to give away 1000 free bus tickets on June 20, which is national clean air day.

Clean air day is a global scheme to promote environmentally-friendly travel and lifestyle, to improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions.

Bus travel reduces congestion and carbon emissions by replacing up to 75 cars for every full bus on the road.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are proud to be supporting clean air day, helping to raise awareness of the dangers of air pollution and

encouraging people to support and use public transport as we try and tackle the problem together.

“We hope that offering 1000 passengers free bus travel will encourage people to support clean air day, and of course see just how convenient it is to take the bus, and discover what a better use of time it is, whether that’s catching up on emails, chatting to friends, or enjoying a good book.”

Greener buses have also been introduced for services in Lincoln, Gainsborough and Mansfield as part of a £10m investment in new vehicles over the last three years.

To claim a free bus ticket, go to www.stagecoachbus.com/cleanairday

