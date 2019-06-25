Flooding on Tinsley Viaduct closes part of M1 near Meadowhall

Flooding caused by heavy rain has closed part of the Tinsley Viaduct near Meadowhall.

Traffic is down to two lanes both north and soutbound on the M1 at junction 34 because of flooding, a Highways England spokesman said.

Lane three is currently closed in both directions due to flooding, it said in a tweet.

Heavy rain is expected across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and northern England for much of the day with Met Office weather warnings issued for thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Motorists are being advised to drive with care.