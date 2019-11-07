Flooding could cause 16 mile stretch of A1 to be closed until midnight

Motorists are being warned to avoid a 16 mile stretch of the A1 as surface water from fields floods the road.

The A1 was closed northbound from Upper Morton until North Muskham this afternoon.

A stretch of the A1 could be closed until midnight

This closure has led to heavy delays for motorists, with traffic slowing on surrounding routes including the A46 and A17 around Newark.

A spokesperson for the Highways Agency said: "There's a lot of surface water coming from the fields and the closure will continue for a while for safety reasons. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed.

"We are forecast to have bad weather, so it might be right.