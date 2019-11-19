'Eight miles of congestion' as emergency services work to clear M1 collision in Derbyshire

Drivers heading for the M1 soutbound in Derbyshire are being warned of long tailbacks after a crash this morning.

Two lanes of four are closed on M1 southbound between J29a and J29 were closed after a four vehicle smash this morning (Tuesday, November 19).

The lanes have since re-opened but 'eight miles of congestion' remain as the emergency services clear the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for Highways England East Midlands said: "Please allow an extra 40 minutes on to your current journey time.

