Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after Worksop crash

A 20-year-old cyclist has been hospitalised with serious injuries after his bike collided with a van in Worksop.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Watson Road, Worksop after reports of a crash at around 5.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

Watson Road, Worksop, near the Asda Supermarket.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by the force's serious collision investigation unit, which is appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A police spokesman said: "A 20-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash between the bicycle he was riding and a van.

"The crash is being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit who are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

"Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 612 of September 15, 2019.

"A referral has been made to the Independent Office Police Conduct."

Part of Watson Road, close to the Asda supermarket, was cordoned off by emergency services following the incident on Sunday.