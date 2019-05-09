Calls for traffic lights at Clowne junction after crash

Residents have called for improvements at a junction in Clowne following a crash this morning.

The collision happened at the junction of Station Road and Creswell Road.

READ THIS: Cars crash outside Chesterfield Royal Hospital



Nobody was injured, thankfully.

Commenting on the Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team's Facebook page, Sylv Clarke said: "Could do with traffic lights there."

Jayne Holden said: "That brick wall needs pulling down. It should never have had planning permission as people have to pull over the give way markings just to see to the right."

Mathew Wilson said: "They should make this road one way (going towards Clowne centre) which would take all the risks away."

Craig Eaton said: "I live on Station Road and hear cars at all hours flying down the road and screeching round the corner at stupid speeds. Put up a speed camera or lights."

Terri Essex said: "Unfortunately most of Clowne's main routes and junctions need a rethink."

Adam Greveson said: "How many times do we say that junction is ridiculous and causes accidents."