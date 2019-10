A bus service was diverted from Bolsover after a 'serious' crash.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the Chesterfield bus service 83 could not serve Carr Vale after the incident at the Castle Arms crossroads in the village.

Firefighters were called to a collision on Station Road, Bolsover at 8.55am.

The incident was cleared at 9.40am, Monday, October 14.

Service 83 diverted via the A632.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "Sorry for any inconvenience."