Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the M1 after two broken down vehicles sparked a lane closure.

Both vehicles broke down between on the M1 southbound between J29A and J29 this morning (Wednesday, August 28).

One lane is currently closed.

Highways England said the incidents are 'expected to clear' between 8.30am and 8.45am.

