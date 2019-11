A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the M1 northbound near Worksop after one lane was forced to close.

The car became disabled between junctions 29A and 30 for Worksop, and delays are being caused after the lane closure forced the smart speed limit to reduce.

Avoid this if you can.

Highways England expect the lane to reopen and normal traffic to return between 2.15pm and 2.30pm today (November 16).