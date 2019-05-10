Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey tonight, May 10, and over the weekend
1. M18 southbound
Lane closures southbound on the M18, jct 1 to M1 jct 32 due to works being carried out by Highways England. Delays likely until 6am, May 15, 2019.
Google Street View
2. B6009 Watnall Road, Hucknall
Some carriageway incursion on B6009 Watnall Road, Hucknall, due to new supply by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until May 15, 2019.
Google Street View
3. Sheffield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Sheffield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, at the junction of Buxton Road and Sheffield Road, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until May 13, 2019.
Google Street View
4. Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield
Some carriageway incursion on A6191, A6009 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, due to works by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until May 14, 2019.
Google Street View
