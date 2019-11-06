Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey today November 6
1. A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, at the side of Clifton Road, to clear blockage in footway, by BT. Delays likely until November 8, 2019.
2. A610 Kimberley Eastwood Bypass
Road closure on A610 Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass, Eastwood, at the Langley Mill and Eastwood interchange, due to concrete repairs by Notts County Council. Delays likely until November 16, 2019.
3. Carlton Road, Worksop
Some carriageway incursion on B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop, at the junction with Thievesdale Lane, due to mains connection, by Cadent. Delays possible until December 20, 2019.
4. Huntingdon Green, Derby
Road closure at Huntingdon Green, Derby, from its junction with St Marks Road, due to works being carried out by Derby City Council. Delays likely until November 26, 2019.
