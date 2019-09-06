Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 6
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. Barker Avednue, Skegby, Sutton in Ashfield
Road closure on Barker Avenue, Skegby, Sutton in Ashfield, at Healdswood Street to end, due to alsphalting, by Notts County Councill. Delays likely until September 27, 2019.
2. Gateford Road, Worksop
Traffic control (give and take) on B6041, A57, A60 Gateford Road, Worksop, to disconnect and remove telephone kiosk, by BT. Delays likely until September 9, 2019.
3. A638 Great North Road, Ranskill
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A638 Great North Road, Ranskill, due to works being carried out by Cadent. Delays likely until September 11, 2019.
4. Kedleston Road, Derby
Road closure on Kedleston Road, Derby, from Five Lamps to its junction with Broadway, due to carriageway works, by Derby City Council. Delays likely until September 8, 2019.
