Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 4

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite junction Hetts Lane to junction Bishops Walk, due to installation of cabinets, by Virgin Media. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.

1. Church Road, Church Warsop

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite junction Hetts Lane to junction Bishops Walk, due to installation of cabinets, by Virgin Media. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Road closure on Compton Road, Buxton, due to Water mains renewals, by Severn Trent Water. In place until 5pm, September 20, 2019.

2. Compton Road, Buxton

Road closure on Compton Road, Buxton, due to Water mains renewals, by Severn Trent Water. In place until 5pm, September 20, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Road closure on Denacre Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, due to retaining wall failure, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 30, 2019.

3. Denacre Lane, Two Dales, Matlock

Road closure on Denacre Lane, Two Dales, Matlock, due to retaining wall failure, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 30, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Some carriageway incursion on A608 Derby Road, Heanor, Derbyshire, to locate and repair cable fault, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until September 6, 2019.

4. Derby Road, Heanor

Some carriageway incursion on A608 Derby Road, Heanor, Derbyshire, to locate and repair cable fault, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until September 6, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2