Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 22
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Tuesday 22 October 2019 14:38
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A616 Ollerton Road, Ollerton
Road closure at A616 Ollerton Road, Ollerton, Mon - Sun 20:00 - 6:00, due to carriageway resurfacing, by Notts County Council. In place until 6am, October 27, 2019.
2. B6045 Worksop Road, Blyth
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6045 Worksop Road, Blyth, Worksop, due to laying of new gas service, by Cadent. Delays possible until October 25, 2019.
3. Bridge Foot, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A517 Bridge Foot, Belper, 20m either side of Bridge foot bridge over River Derwent, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until November 8, 2019.
4. Eachwell Lane, Alfreton
Traffic control (give and take) on A615 Eachwell Lane, Alfreton, on junction Damstead Park Avnue on Eachwell Lane, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until October 25, 2019.
