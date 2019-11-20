Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from November 20

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Lane closure at A57 M1 roundabout, Aston Common, due to loop cutting and signal work, by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.

1. A57 Aston Common

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Annesley Road, Hucknall, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.

2. Annesley Road, Hucknall

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton, from junction of Staden, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until December 13, 2019.

3. A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton

Road closure on Chadwick Nick Lane, Crich, Matlock, south of farm entrance, due to pipe installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.

4. Chadwick Nick Lane, Crich

