Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 15

Lane closure at A57 Aston Way, Aston, Rotherham, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, due to works being carried out by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.

Lane closure at A57 Aston Way, Aston, Rotherham, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, due to works being carried out by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.
Lane closure at A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, between Station Road roundabout and Rutland Street roundabout, due to survey on existing public sewer, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.

Lane closure at A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, between Station Road roundabout and Rutland Street roundabout, due to survey on existing public sewer, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, Sutton in Ashfield, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 16, 2019.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, Sutton in Ashfield, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 16, 2019.
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6030 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, due to renewal of pipe, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6030 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, due to renewal of pipe, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.
