Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 3
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 03 July 2019 13:32
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until July 15, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A618 Rotherham Road, Barlborough, at the junction with Worksop Road, due to new substation, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, Sutton in Ashfield, from junction of Main Street to Portland Heights, due to water main renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more