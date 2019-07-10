Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 10

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield, from outside Sutton war memorial to the junction of George Street, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 19, 2019.

1. B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6045 Blyth Road, Worksop, from Hundred Acre Lane to Briber Hill, due to tree works, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until July 12, 2019.

2. B6045 Blyth Road, Worksop

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6179 Derby Road, Marehay, Ripley, to erect new lighting column, by Derby County Council. Delays likely until July 18, 2019.

3. B6179 Derby Road, Ripley

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Batham Gate Road, Fairfield, Buxton, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until July 14, 2019.

4. Batham Gate Road, Buxton

